Five RCSO Detention Deputies Earn Meritorious Conduct Awards

Detention deputies who prevented inmates from using illegal drugs in the Adult Detention Center received Meritorious Conduct awards Friday from Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

Receiving the awards were Cpl. Jennifer Parker, Field Training Officer Alejandro Perez, Deputy Cameron Hampton, Deputy Curtis Bleasdale and Deputy James Lawrence.

Fitzhugh presented the Meritorious Conduct pins to each of the deputies.

“This shows the outstanding work the detention officers do in preventing drugs from coming into our facility and preventing harm to others in our facility,” Fitzhugh said. “I applaud them on their outstanding work.”

Perez was booking an inmate into the detention center when the arresting Murfreesboro Police officer indicted the inmate might be hiding drugs in his body.

Perez searched the inmate and found a plastic bag containing separate bags of rock and powder cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Booking Sgt. Jacob Hibdon said Perez’s efforts kept illegal drugs from entering the detention center and maintained safety and security of inmates.

“FTO Perez’s attention to detail exceeded the standard and therefore prevented the possibility of loss of life,” Hibdon said.

Lt. Glen Edgell said Parker organized a search team of deputies who located drugs.

The team included Hampton, Bleasdale and Lawrence who conducted thorough searches to maintain the safety of the inmates.

Inmates accused of possessing the drugs were arrested on felony charges by Narcotics detectives.

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