Five People, Pets Rescued From Burning Apartment in Murfreesboro

From City of Murfreesboro:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (March 3, 2023) – Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of an apartment fire where a woman was trapped inside and rescued by a neighbor. Firefighters rescued several neighbors from upstairs apartments on Friday, March 3.

A neighbor rescued the woman as she tried to crawl out of the burning apartment. A Murfreesboro Police Department officer physically carried the woman, has a previous leg injury, out of a smoke-filled breezeway to safety. The woman was medically evaluated by fire crews and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services personnel on scene. She did not go to the hospital.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue four other tenants and pets from the balconies of several upstairs apartments.

The fire occurred at the Birchwood Apartments on Lascassas Pike around 12:36 p.m.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible as firefighters arrived.

Firefighters attacked the fire aggressively and contained it to a downstairs apartment. The apartment sustained fire, smoke, heat, and water damage. An upstairs unit received smoke and heat damage. The two apartments are inhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by MFRD Fire Marshal Office investigators.

Volunteers with the Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross are assisting the tenants affected by the fire.

Fire personnel with Engine 3, Engine 7, Ladder 1, Ladder 4, Ladder 6, Ladder 8, Rescue 8, Rescue 4, Battalion Chief 1 and 2, Safety 1 and 2 assisted with the fire. Several administrative staff members also responded to the fire.