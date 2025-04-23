Five People Injured In Head-on Collision Crash

Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a head-on collision wreck that injured five people on Tuesday, April 22.

The crash happened on Hwy 99 near Veterans Parkway just after 7 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a Buick Enclave veered into the oncoming lane of traffic, missing one vehicle and crashing head-on with a Toyota Highlander. The Highlander then spun around and collided with a Cadillac Escalade.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) crews extricated an adult from the Highlander. A resident removed an infant in a child restraint seat from the same vehicle. MFRD and personnel with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services began treating all patients on the scene. RCEMS transported five people to the hospital with minor to more serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the FACT.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email