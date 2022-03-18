MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (March 18, 2022) – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD), U.S. Marshals Service agents in Memphis, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies arrest five people for the homicide of 20-year-old Montavis Jones at a Murfreesboro apartment complex in December 2020.

Maceo Boyd, Paul Turner, and Tevin Campbell, all age 21, are charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit especially aggravated robbery. Federal agents arrested Boyd on Thursday in Memphis and Turner on Wednesday. Both are in custody at the Shelby County Jail. Campbell is in a Georgia Correctional facility on a probation violation.

Martavius Guy, 20, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit especially aggravated robbery. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies arrested him on Tuesday. He is in the Montgomery County Jail on a $105,000 bond for drug charges.

Tybresa Lattimore, 20, is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. MCSO deputies arrested her on Thursday. Lattimore was released from jail.

A more than a year-long investigation by MPD detectives implicated the five suspects in the shooting death of Jones at the Campus Crossing Apartments, 285 N. Rutherford Blvd., Dec. 4, 2020. The investigation revealed the five people involved lured Jones to the location under the pretense of selling marijuana and then ambushed him. Crime Scene technicians recovered bullet casing from five different firearms.

Boyd also received injuries in the shooting.

MPD Special Investigation Division detectives are also investigating possible gang ties between several of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.