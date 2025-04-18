Five MPD Employees Recently Promoted

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Police Chief Michael Bowen announces the promotion of Lieutenant Harry Haigh to Captain, Sergeant Stephen Luter to Lieutenant, Detective Ray Daniel and Officers Devin Burrows and Brett Ryan to Sergeant.

“We proudly recognize the leadership and dedication of these five outstanding officers,” Bowen said. “Their commitment to serving our community with integrity and professionalism is truly commendable.”

Haigh joined the Murfreesboro Police Department in July 1999 as a police officer. Haigh rose through the ranks and served as a patrol sergeant, field training officer (FTO), Community Oriented Police Services

(COPS) Unit, CSU/Directed Patrol sergeant, Crime Free Multi-Housing sergeant, and lieutenant before being promoted to Captain in the patrol division. Haigh has completed multiple leadership training courses including, Northwestern Supervision of Police Personnel, Southeastern Leadership Academy (SELA) and SPI Leadership of Law Enforcement Executives. Haigh previously worked for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) as a detention officer, patrol deputy, and FTO.

Luter began his employment with MPD in 2014. Luter served as an FTO, COPS Unit, patrol sergeant, and a member of the Special Operations Unit (SOU) before being promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Luter was born and raised in Murfreesboro and is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.

Daniel was hired by MPD in 2004 as a patrol officer and later assigned to the Motor Unit. Daniel was promoted to detective in 2012, where he also served as a member of the Forensic Science Unit and was a crime scene investigator. Daniel holds certifications and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 175. He was a former Special Agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and a Corporal with the Lavergne Police Department prior to his employment with MPD. Daniel has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Tennessee Technological University and a Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University.

Burrows started working at MPD in November 2017. Burrows served as an FTO, and a defensive tactics instructor before being promoted to sergeant. He previously worked for the RCSO as a detention officer. Ryan holds an Administration of Justice associate degree from Los Angeles Valley College and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from California State University.

Ryan joined MPD in 2021. Ryan served as a patrol officer, FTO, member of the SOU, active shooter response and report writing instructor before being promoted to sergeant.

Haigh, Luter, Daniel, Burrows, and Ryan were recognized at a promotion ceremony at MPD Headquarters on Friday, April 18.

