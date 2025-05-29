Five Injured in Multi-Car Crash on Lascassas Pike

Lascassas Pike is expected to remain closed until at least noon following a serious three-vehicle crash near Bradley Creek Road Thursday morning.

Five people were injured in the crash, and Rutherford County Fire Rescue had to extricate patients from the vehicles. EMS crews are on scene providing medical care, while the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates.

Drivers are being rerouted at Cainsville Pike and Bradley Creek Road. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

