Five Inducted into Blackman High Athletic Hall of Fame

Blackman High School is pleased to announce five alumni were formally inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame.

Jazz Bond: Bond was a dominant front court player for the Lady Blaze from 2012-2016. In her senior year, she averaged 13.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game. Bond was selected as a McDonald’s All-American nominee, as well as being named All-District, All-Region, and All-State multiple times. For her career, Bond is a member of the Lady Blaze 1,000 point scorers club, while also being ranked first in career blocked shots (244) and second in career rebounds (868). Bond helped lead the Lady Blaze to TSSAA State Championships in 2014 and 2015, as well as a National Championship in 2015.

Bond attended the University of South Florida for her freshman year and later transferred to The University of North Florida for the remainder of her career, where she is the team’s career leader in defensive rebounds and blocked shots, while also second all-time in points scored. She was the first player from The University of North Florida to be drafted by the WNBA (3rd round to the Dallas Wings) and the second Lady Blaze with the same honor.

Tyler Garrison: Garrison is another incredible chapter in the history of the Blackman High School wrestling program. Garrison was the Region 5-AAA champion for four consecutive years from 2012 to 2015, the first wrestler in school history to accomplish this feat. As a junior in 2014, he finished 37-0, but he was a medical disqualification in the championship match at the state tournament. Garrison returned in his senior year with spectacular final season, finishing 56-0 and winning the AAA state title in the 160-pound weight division.

For his high school wrestling career, Garrison tallied 178 wins, which is the third highest total in school history. In addition, he was named the 2015 All-Midstate Wrestler of the Year and the AAA Outstanding Wrestler at the state tournament, while also finishing in first place in the GP West Tournament, the Blackhorse Tournament, and the Bradley Tournament. Garrison also had first place finishes in the TN USA Iron Man Tournament, the TN USA Freestyle State Tournament, and the TN USA Greco State Tournament. Garrison attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Kalei Harding: Harding was a force in her time on the Blackman High Lady Blaze softball team. She was chosen for the Daily News Journal’s All-Decade Softball team for the 2010s. After her junior year, she was ranked in the top ten of all players in Tennessee. In her high school career, she compiled an astonishing .391 average with 31 home runs and 105 RBI.

After her tenure as a Lady Blaze, Harding attended Florida State University. In her freshman season, she helped lead the Seminoles to the championship game in the Women’s College World Series. As a sophomore, she hit a home run in every ACC tournament game and was named the ACC Tournament MVP. Harding was named to the ACC All-Tournament team in her junior and senior years and was named to the First Team All-ACC in her senior year. In her college career, she accumulated a .311 career batting average with 57 doubles and is in the top 5 for career homeruns and RBIs.

Currently, Harding stars in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), also for a team called the Blaze, and she is a member of the coaching staff at Mercer University.

Master Teague III: Teague was a powerhouse running back for the Blackman Blaze football team. As a junior, he led the team with 242 carries for 2,031 yards and 25 touchdowns, while leading the Blaze to the Class 6A quarterfinals. Teague was a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals and was chosen as the No. 5 player on The Tennessean’s 2017 Dandy Dozen. After his tenure at Blackman High, he attended The Ohio State University, where he finished his career with 1,764 rushing yards on 323 carries (9.5 yards per carry) with 17 touchdowns in 34 games. Teague was named to the All-Big Ten squads in 2019 and 2020, and he was also recognized as an OSU Scholar Athlete and named to Academic All-Big Ten team multiple times. While playing for Ohio State, Teague was a part of three consecutive Big Ten championship teams, two College Football Playoff teams, and one National Championship game. Teague went on to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League. He is now a public speaker and author.

Ahmir Watkins (posthumous): Watkins is the greatest leadoff hitter in Blackman High baseball history. A common stat line for Watkins during his senior year would read: 2 for 3, with 3 stolen bases, 3 runs scored, while also reaching on an error. As a Blaze senior, Watkins led the team in batting average (.477), on-base percentage (.545), and slugging percentage (.766). Watkins was a 2-time All-District selection, a Region tournament MVP, and he was chosen to the 2002 All-State team. Watkins was TSSAA’s career all-time stolen base leader (118) by the time he graduated, and he is still in the top 10. Watkins went on to play for Volunteer State Community College, where he led the team in batting average and steals. Ahmir Watkins died away in June 2019, but his legacy will always remain in the hearts and memories of Blackman players, coaches, teachers, and fans.

For more information about the Blackman High School Athletic Hall of Fame, this induction class, or previous inductees, visit https://bhs.rcschools.net/apps/pages/athletichalloffame.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email