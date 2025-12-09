Five Guys Brings Back Candy Cane Crunch Milkshake for Holiday Season

Five Guys is spreading holiday cheer with the return of its seasonal Candy Cane Crunch milkshake mix-in, available at participating locations across the United States and Canada starting November 10, 2025.

The limited-time offering features real candy cane pieces blended into the restaurant’s signature hand-spun milkshakes, delivering refreshing peppermint flavor with a satisfying crunch in every sip.

The Candy Cane Crunch milkshake mix-in will be available from November 10, 2025, through January 5, 2026, while supplies last. Customers can order in-store, online, or through the Five Guys mobile app at participating U.S. and Canadian locations that serve milkshakes.

For more information about the Candy Cane Crunch milkshake and to find participating locations, visit fiveguys.com.

