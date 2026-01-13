Five Finger Death Punch Announces Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

Five Finger Death Punch announced the 20th Anniversary World Tour, kicking off in 2026 with a stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on October 8th.

Special guests for the tour will be Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire. With each ticket purchase, the band is giving back- $1 of each ticket will benefit USA Judo and BMX Racing & BMX Freestyle Olympic Teams.

The tour will showcase new music from the band as well as fan favorites. General ticket sales begin on Friday, January 16 at 10 am local time. Find tickets here.

