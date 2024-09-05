Five Drivers Charged with DUI During Labor Day Checkpoint

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force officers arrested five drivers for DUI during a sobriety checkpoint Friday on Rutherford Boulevard.

One driver was charged with possession of a weapon while intoxicated, said THP Sgt. Jeffery Boyd. Four people were charged with simple possession of marijuana and two drivers were charged with driving on a suspended license.

The checkpoint was a success due to the collaboration and dedication of all the agencies involved, the sergeant said. THP and the task force take impaired driving seriously and the results show that.

“While it is unfortunate that some chose to drink and drive, many others made the best decision and either had a designated driver or didn’t drive at all,” Boyd said.

About 370 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.

Officers participating in the checkpoint were from THP, Murfreesboro Police Department, Smyrna Police Department, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

