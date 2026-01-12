Fisk University Student Athlete Killed In Interstate Shooting

Metro Nashville Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting on I-65 North near the I-40 interchange that left a Fisk University student critically wounded and later claimed his life.

Police identified the victim as Andre Bell, 20, a sophomore at Fisk University from Jackson, Tennessee. Investigators say Bell and two friends attended a gymnastics event at the fairgrounds before getting on the interstate to head back to campus in Bell’s white Nissan Sentra.

According to police, the two passengers told investigators they noticed a dark-colored sedan traveling in the left lane next to them. Both said they were looking at their cellphones when they suddenly heard several gunshots and realized Bell had been struck. The Sentra then slowed, spun back into traffic, and crashed into a red pickup truck. The dark sedan continued driving and did not stop.

Bell suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in extremely critical condition.

Detectives say the motive remains unclear. Investigators believe the gunfire came from another vehicle that may have damage to its windshield.

Bell was a business administration major, a member of the men’s basketball team, and was deeply involved on campus. The school said Bell had been returning to campus after volunteering to assist with a gymnastics meet when the shooting occurred.

“We lost a leader on and off the basketball court. Andre ‘Dre,’ a young, bright, and gentle young man, was unfairly snatched from this world. He was a dominant force on the Fisk University Men’s Basketball team, but he was most remembered for his infectious smile, loving personality, and unique ability to always bring warmth to a room. We now have a deep absence in our program, but more importantly, we have a deep pain in our hearts. He will be truly missed. Our thoughts and unwavering prayers are with his family and the little kids in his family and in Nashville who looked up to him,” Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Jeremiah Crutcher, stated.

The university said no further statements will be released at this time out of respect for the family’s privacy.

MNPD is asking anyone who was in the area around 8 p.m. or who may have dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. A reward is being offered.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email