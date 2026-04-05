FirstBank Ranked #1 in Banking Satisfaction Study

In the flagship JD Power 2026 Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM, FirstBank has been ranked #1 for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction in the South Central region. This top ranking is based on feedback from more than 100,000 retail banking customers across the United States. The study also noted that customers rated FirstBank #1 for trust and for its people in the region.

“Earning the JD Power Award is a powerful validation of our vision to be the cornerstone that families and businesses turn to for financial peace of mind,” said Christopher Holmes, President and CEO of FirstBank. “For our customers’ feedback to result in us ranking #1 is a significant honor. It demonstrates that our approach of pairing the latest in financial products and capabilities with a century of hometown heart truly sets the FirstBank experience apart.”

The JD Power U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study is the industry’s longest-running and most in-depth independent analysis of customer perspectives and satisfaction with their financial services provider. Now in its 21st year, the study measures satisfaction across multiple core dimensions of the banking experience. Among these dimensions, FirstBank also achieved the top ranking for trust and for its people.

“This recognition is a testament to our associates who go the distance every day to prioritize service to our clients,” said Holmes. “It also underscores our commitment to keep the success of our clients at the core of everything we do.”

For more information about the 2026 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2026-us-retail-banking-satisfaction-study.

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