First Watch Welcomes Fall with New Seasonal Menu

August 19, 2025 – Fall is in the air, and on the menu. First Watch is serving up dishes that hit all the sweet and savory notes. The new seasonal menu brings comforting classics and bold flavors to tables – just in time for sweater weather. The chef-driven menu is available nationwide* now through October 27, 2025.

First Watch’s full seasonal menu includes:

Maple Bacon Croissant Sandwich – Million Dollar Bacon, a Jones Dairy Farm all-natural pork sausage patty, folded cage-free eggs, house-pickled jalapeño, aged Cheddar and bacon apricot jam on a griddled, buttery croissant round. Served with freshly seasoned potatoes.

– Million Dollar Bacon, a Jones Dairy Farm all-natural pork sausage patty, folded cage-free eggs, house-pickled jalapeño, aged Cheddar and bacon apricot jam on a griddled, buttery croissant round. Served with freshly seasoned potatoes. Pumpkin Spice Donuts – Warm cake donut holes tossed with pumpkin spiced sugar and lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar. Served with salted caramel and crème anglaise for dipping.

Warm cake donut holes tossed with pumpkin spiced sugar and lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar. Served with salted caramel and crème anglaise for dipping. Chipotle Chicken Hash – Honey-chipotle glazed all-natural chicken, hardwood smoked bacon, diced red bell peppers, house-roasted onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack in a potato hash, topped with two cage-free eggs any style, Cotija cheese, house-pickled red onions, fresh avocado, lime crema and scallions.

– Honey-chipotle glazed all-natural chicken, hardwood smoked bacon, diced red bell peppers, house-roasted onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack in a potato hash, topped with two cage-free eggs any style, Cotija cheese, house-pickled red onions, fresh avocado, lime crema and scallions. Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast – A classic, seasonal First Watch favorite. Two cage-free eggs cooked any style, Jones Dairy Farm all-natural chicken apple sausage patties and one of our signature spiced Pumpkin Pancakes.

– A classic, seasonal First Watch favorite. Two cage-free eggs cooked any style, Jones Dairy Farm all-natural chicken apple sausage patties and one of our signature spiced Pumpkin Pancakes. Blazing Dragon – Fresh juice featuring strawberry, lemon, cane sugar and dragon fruit.

First Watch’s seasonal menus embody the restaurant’s “Follow the Sun” approach to sourcing the freshest ingredients of the season. These menus change five times a year and have received national awards for their innovative, trend-forward approach.

First Watch operates more than 600 restaurants nationwide and is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. For more information about First Watch and its seasonal menu offerings, visit firstwatch.com .

Source: First Watch

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email