First Watch Shakes Up Summer Brunch with New Seasonal Menu

June 4, 2024 – First Watch is welcoming summer with a new seasonal menu spotlighting sweet corn, strawberries, blueberries and watermelon. The chef-driven menu is available at restaurants nationwide* now through August 11.

First Watch’s full seasonal menu includes:

Shishito Brisket Hash – Blistered shishito peppers and smoked, hand-pulled brisket in a potato hash, topped with two cage-free eggs any style, house-roasted summer sweet corn, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, house-pickled red onions, scallions, roasted garlic aioli and Maldon sea salt.

Carnitas Breakfast Quesadilla – Savory, hand-pulled carnitas inside a griddled whole wheat tortilla with cage-free scrambled eggs, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, house-roasted summer sweet corn and scallions. Topped with housemade corn salsa, fresh smashed avocado, house-pickled red onions, scallions and jalapeño crema. Served with a side of seasoned black beans.

Strawberry Tres Leches French Toast – Thick-cut, custard-dipped challah bread griddled and topped with fresh strawberries, sweetened condensed milk, warm dulce de leche, whipped cream and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles. Lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar.

Blueberry Lemon Cornbread – Freshly baked cornbread with sweet summer blueberries. Topped with house-whipped lemon butter and lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar.

Watermelon Wake-Up – Watermelon, pineapple, lime and mint.

First Watch is also offering a spiked version of its fan-favorite seasonal juice, Watermelon Wake-Up. This addition marks the first time First Watch has released a limited-time beverage to its array of brunch cocktails.

First Watch’s seasonal menus embody the restaurant’s “Follow the Sun” approach to sourcing fresh ingredients of the season. These menus change five times a year and have received national awards for their innovative, trend-forward approach.

First Watch is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. For more information about First Watch and its seasonal menu offerings, visit firstwatch.com.

