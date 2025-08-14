First Watch Named #1 Best Breakfast by Newsweek Readers’ Choice

August 7, 2025 – First Watch was named the #1 Best Breakfast in Newsweek’s Reader’s Choice Awards. Each year, Newsweek asks readers nationwide to vote for their favorite brands, and this year, breakfast lovers gave First Watch the top spot.

“We take pride in being the place where so many people choose to start their day,” said Chris Tomasso, President and CEO of First Watch. “This recognition goes out to our more than 15,000 employees who serve with intention, warmth and kindness. It’s an honor to be voted Best Breakfast by Newsweek readers, and we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional mornings.”

First Watch is widely beloved for its fresh take on breakfast, brunch and lunch. Known for its seasonal dishes and chef-driven menu, First Watch has become a go-to spot for signature favorites like Avocado Toast, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes and Million Dollar Bacon. The brand’s commitment to hospitality and fresh ingredients has made it a standout in the Daytime Dining space.

Last fall, First Watch was named #1 Most Loved Workplace® in America by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute, highlighting the company’s focus on a “You First” culture of putting its employees first, so they feel empowered to put their customers first.

Source: First Watch

