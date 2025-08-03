First Round of Performers Revealed for ACM Honors Event

The Academy of Country Music® revealed the first round of performers for the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors, which includes nine-time ACM Award winner and three-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan, four-time ACM Award nominee Russell Dickerson, eight-time ACM Award winner Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, multi-Platinum and GRAMMY Winning artist Amy Grant, three-time ACM Award winner Ashley McBryde, and four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce. Performers will take the stage to celebrate this year’s honorees Lori Badgett, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Mac McAnally, Rissi Palmer, Randy Travis, “Twisters,” Ben Vaughn, and Lainey Wilson.

Frequently described as the “Country Music Industry’s favorite night,” ACM Honors will take place Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 at The Pinnacle , located at Nashville Yards, and will be hosted by Pearce, returning for the fifth consecutive year, and first-time ACM Honors host Dickerson.

“I’m excited to return as host of ACM Honors for the fifth year in a row,” says Pearce. “This night holds a special place in my heart because it shines a light on the songwriters, musicians, and industry voices who make what we do possible. It’s truly one of my favorite nights of the year. It will be such a full circle moment to co-host with one of my oldest friends in Nashville, Russell Dickerson.”

“It’s a real honor to be hosting ACM Honors for the first time—especially at The Pinnacle, in the heart of Nashville,” says Dickerson. “This night is all about giving credit to the folks who keep the wheels turning behind the scenes, and I’m proud to be part of it. Getting to team up with Carly and celebrate the industry we love so much is going to be one for the books.”

Additional performers, presenters, and event details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Limited tickets and premium seating options are currently available through AXS.

