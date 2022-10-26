Wednesday, October 26, 2022
First Responders Can Receive Free Medium Beverages at McDonald’s This Friday

By Source Staff
To support first responders and show appreciation, local owner-operators of McDonald’s in Middle Tennessee and surrounding areas are providing a complimentary medium beverage to First Responders on October 28th.

First Responders can enjoy a free Medium Size Iced or Hot Coffee or Soft Drink from a local McDonald’s.

At local Middle Tennessee and surrounding restaurants, First Responders can stop by any participating McDonald’s to enjoy a free Medium Size Iced or Hot Coffee or Soft Drink as a token of appreciation. The offer runs on October 28th and is valid with official ID proof.

The offer is valid for Emergency Medical Technicians, paramedics, firefighters, and police officers. No purchase is necessary.

