The first quarter edition of ‘Behind The Badge’ is now available for viewing on Facebook, YouTube and other platforms, including CityTV.

The episode, with host Larry Flowers, features the following stories and others:

· The return of Zone 119 to Downtown Murfreesboro is assisting officers providing protection to City Hall, the downtown Square and a two-block radius surrounding.

· MPD has added two new pieces of technology, an ICOR Robot and Bounce Imaging Tactical Cameras, helping to keep the public and officers safe.

· A reduction in all major crime categories in the City of Murfreesboro.

· Plus, the Real Time Crime Center has contributed to hundreds of successes in 2024 including arrests, leads, and warrants.

“Behind The Badge” is airing on CityTV, Facebook, YouTube, and other City platforms over the next few months. Watch the news magazine anytime on the City of Murfreesboro’s YouTube channel https://youtu.be/fpiiR0tAebY?si=pi_UZvSE-rh6V4dn.

CityTV’s Michael Nevills produces “Behind The Badge” at the studios in Murfreesboro City Hall. View Murfreesboro CityTV on Comcast Xfinity Channels 3 and 1094, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Mobile devices and the city website www.murfreesborotn.gov/citytv.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email