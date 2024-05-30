First Look at Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up Bar

We stopped by just ahead of Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up opening on Friday, May 31st, at 11 a.m. hours before her first of two shows at Ascend Amphitheater this weekend.

Inside, you will find all the things that make Lainey Wilson the recent ACM Entertainer of the Year, from bell bottoms to sparkles and hats, all inspired by her 2022 album Bell Bottom Country.

The 27,000-square-foot venue will have two stages, four bars, and a mezzanine floor with a lounge bar that overlooks the first-floor stage and dining area. The rooftop level houses a ’70s Western aesthetic, including a lively dancefloor, disco-inspired décor, and frozen drinks. Guests will glimpse the Bayou through a fun basement-level space slated to open later this summer. It will include craft cocktails, immersive décor, and a live music experience to remember.

The menu offers entrees and bar bites that pay homage to Wilson’s Louisiana upbringing. Crafted by Wilson in collaboration with TCRG’s Vice President of Culinary Development, Chef Tomasz Wosiak, the food options include her favorite salads, Cajun influences like crawfish, shrimp boils, and boudin, and a mixologist-crafted cocktail menu that features cowgirl favorites like whiskey, experiential group drinks, and redefined classics.

You can find Bell Bottoms Up at 120 3rd Avenue S, Nashville. See the photos below, and keep up to date on events and the restaurant’s hours here.

