First Horizon Park Voted Among Best Triple-A Ballparks

NASHVILLE – July 8, 2025 – Newsweek announced that First Horizon Park was named among the top five Triple-A ballparks in their annual Fans’ Choice Awards. 10 Triple-A ballparks were selected as nominees by featured panelists and contributors and then voted on by readers to choose the winner.

“Home of the Nashville Sounds, First Horizon Park is much more than the iconic guitar shaped scoreboard. First Horizon Park strikes all the right cords in Music City. With it’s signature scoreboard and vibrant atmosphere, this downtown gem combines baseball with Nashville flair. Sounds’ fans appreciate the spacious concourse, local food vendors, family friendly activities and postgame fireworks. Whether you’re a diehard fan or just here for the vibes, it’s a home run experience”.

Voting ran from Thursday, May 28th through Thursday, June 25th, with the winners being announced last Wednesday, July 2nd. Nashville was voted inside the top five in the final vote when the winners were announced.

After hitting the road for nine games and with the All-Star Break looming, the Sounds will return to First Horizon Park on Friday, July 18th for the start of a nine-game homestand against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates). After a three-game weekend series, the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) will make their first trip to Nashville beginning Tuesday, July 22nd.

Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2025 season can be found HERE or by calling the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office at (615) 690-4487 or by email [email protected].

To view upcoming promotions, please visit HERE.

Source: Nashville Sounds

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email