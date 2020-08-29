In an effort to support businesses and their employees during the economic downturn, First Horizon Bank is now offering on-demand Financial Wellness programs. These free classes, previously offered onsite, have been held virtually since April. With the addition of the on-demand option, First Horizon is making financial literacy even more convenient for people in Middle Tennessee.

200 companies are currently enrolled in the First Horizon Bank Financial Wellness Program. Through the program, these organizations provide their employees with access to classes focusing on personal finances and strategies for improving financial health. Free, confidential counseling sessions with First Horizon Bank financial representatives are also offered as part of the program.

“Our business partners have shared that their employees need us now more than ever,” said Carol Yochem, president of First Horizon Bank for the Middle Tennessee Region. “Offering classes in a pre-recorded format is another way we are bringing financial wellness and empowerment to individuals during a time when many can benefit from professional counsel. Those enrolled in the program can listen when they have time, and we always invite them to schedule a one-on-one confidential financial counseling appointment at the end of each class.”

Best practices from successful financial wellness programs indicate that classes addressing basic financial topics like how to build an emergency savings fund, how to budget and how to avoid costly debt may be the most relevant to peoples’ lives, regardless of their compensation. With these guidelines in mind, First Horizon currently offers classes on topics including:

● Introduction to Financial Wellness

● Importance of Financial Goals

● 5 Factors to Financial Wellness

● Budgeting for Success

● Understanding Credit

● Boosting Your Score

● Budgeting to Achieve Financial Goals

● Understanding Fraud

● Identity Protection

● More Bang For Your Buck

Participating companies and employees do not have to be First Horizon Bank clients to take the classes or to consult with a First Horizon Bank Financial Wellness expert. To learn more about the program, classes and the financial counseling sessions, companies can email Donna Spears, First Horizon Bank Business Development Acquisition Specialist, at: [email protected]

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN), with $79 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates approximately 460 bank locations in 11 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com