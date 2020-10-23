The 2-5 Blackman Blaze traveled to face off against the 0-8 Siegel Stars this week. The Blaze torched Rockvale last week 42-14. Meanwhile, the Stars lost their 8th straight last week as they fell to Cookeville.

Blackman came out on top 30-7 in this one. The Blaze rallied the troops to earn their third victory on the year as they improve to 3-5. Siegel dropped another one making them 0-9 on the season.

The Blaze would get the ball first and make quick work as they scored a touchdown to go up 7-0 on a pass from Drew Beam to Todd Lark. Blackman would get the ball back and add to their lead with a short touchdown run from Andrew Hudson-Jackson. They led 13-0.

Siegel return man Maddox Purvis would take the following kickoff back for a touchdown to gain some momentum back and make the game 13-7.

In the second quarter, Dream Beam would connect with Todd Lark again on a long touchdown pass to extend the Blackman lead. The Blaze would also attempt a two-point conversion and convert to go up 21-7.

Siegel would snap the ball out of the end zone for a Blackman safety. Later in the second quarter, Beam would connect with Lark for a third time on a sixty-five yard touchdown pass to put Blackman up 30-7. Blackman would take that lead into halftime.

The second half seemed to speed by as neither team could pull away. The clock kept running and running. The clock ran out with the score still 30-7.

