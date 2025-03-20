First 5 Shows of the Season at Ascend Amphitheater

Spring weather means more daylight and the return of outdoor concerts. Ascend Amphitheater offers an outdoor concert experience that combines the band’s acoustics with the elements of the outdoors. The season’s first show kicks off on Saturday, April 19th, with Cake, and the last show will occur on Thursday, October 30th, with Parcels. Below are the first five shows at Ascend Amphitheater 2025.
1Cake
Saturday, April 19, 8 pm
Cake scheduled a 17-city date tour, stopping in Nashville on April 19th, the season’s first show at Ascend Amphitheater.
Find tickets here.
2Widespread Panic
Thursday, April 24-Saturday, April 26, 7 pm
Widespread Panic will perform at Ascend Amphitheater for three nights. The band began its tour this year on Valentine’s Day weekend in Atlantic City before making their way to Nashville in April.
Find tickets here.
3May the Fourth: The Music of Star Wars
Sunday, May 4, 8 pm
Join the Nashville Symphony to hear memorable music from a galaxy far, far away, featuring Star Wars selections from the entire film saga, including some of the most thrilling music ever written for movies. Highlights include the Star Wars Main Title, “The Phantom Menace Suite,” “The Rise of Skywalker: The Speeder Chase,” and so much more.
Find tickets here.
4Rufus du Sol
Tuesday, May 6, 7:30 pm
Rufus Du Sol is set to deliver an electrifying performance at Ascend Amphitheater. Known for their unique blend of electronic, indie, and alternative music, this Australian trio promises to provide an unforgettable night filled with immersive soundscapes and vibrant visuals.
Find tickets here.
5Halsey
Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm
Halsey’s For My Last Trick 2025 tour kicks off on May 10th in California. The tour will feature several special guests appearing on select dates, including Del Water Gap, The Warning, Alvvays, Hope Tala, Sir Chloe, Royel Otis, Flowerovlove, Magdalena Bay, and Alemeda.
Find tickets here.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!