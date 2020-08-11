Firehouse Subs Opens Second Murfreesboro Location

Firehouse Subs® announces the grand opening of its second location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at 2445 Memorial Blvd. in Suite A. The restaurant opened its doors to the public on Friday, August 7, under the ownership of Firehouse Subs Franchisee Mark Watson.

The new Murfreesboro Firehouse Subs is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. The new location offers steamed-to-perfection subs to go via online ordering through the Firehouse Subs app or website, call-in phone orders, third party delivery and takeout service at the counter inside. Following state and local regulations, the dining room and patio will be open at 50% capacity.

This is the sixth Firehouse Subs restaurant for Watson, who opened his first location in Smyrna more than 10 years ago. After growing up in a military family, Watson made his home in Murfreesboro more than 30 years ago, and had his first bite of Firehouse Subs while on vacation with his family.

“We like to try new and different restaurants while we’re traveling, so that’s how I was first introduced to the concept,” Watson said. “We came back home and I noticed there really weren’t any in Middle Tennessee, and that’s what planted the seed.”

Watson’s family joins him in his passion for hearty and flavorful food and heartfelt service. His son Tyler is a District Manager for the family-owned restaurants, and wife Laura, daughter Ashley and son Jackson have all helped serve up hot subs to their community.

Watson is dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $2.2 million in Tennessee. Since March 18, Firehouse Subs restaurants and the Foundation have donated nearly 90,000 meals to local first responders, healthcare workers and people in need. A portion of every purchase at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Foundation, helping achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

“Being able to support our first responders has been the biggest reward since first bringing the brand to the community more than 10 years ago,” Watson said. “The Foundation has been able to grant more than $772,000 in lifesaving equipment in Middle Tennessee, like three mobile LED light towers to Smyrna Fire Department and a rescue boat to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue that were donated last year. I really appreciate the support of our guests, and I look forward to connecting with new neighbors and friends at our second Murfreesboro restaurant.”

The Murfreesboro restaurant décor reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service with gear and photos donated by local fire departments. The restaurant boasts a custom, hand-painted mural by Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas, featuring the nearby Walter Hill Dam and a brush truck that carries several pieces of equipment that was purchased through a grant to Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Department by the Foundation in 2015. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,175 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs Headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.

Firehouse Subs offers medium and large hot specialty subs, including the No. 1 selling Hook & Ladder® sub, piled high with smoked turkey breast and Virginia honey ham smothered with Monterey Jack cheese and served Fully Involved with mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion and a kosher dill pickle on the side. Other top sellers include the Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket™ loaded with USDA choice beef brisket smoked for up to 16 hours in an authentic Texas smokehouse and topped with melted cheddar cheese and a special combination of sauces, including Sweet Baby Ray’s® Barbecue Sauce.

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. The 501(c)(3) Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $51 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $3 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the nonprofit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the Foundation.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com.