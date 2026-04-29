Firehouse Subs Is Giving Free Steak & Cheese Melts to Every Mike in America

Firehouse Subs is handing out free medium Steak & Cheese Melts to anyone named Mike, Michael, Mikey, Miguel, Michelle, Michele, or Michaela on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at participating U.S. locations. No purchase is required — just show up with a valid government-issued ID and claim your free sub. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Firehouse Subs Free Steak & Cheese Melt Offer?

On May 6, 2026, any guest with a name in the “Mike family” can walk into a participating Firehouse Subs and receive a free medium Steak & Cheese Melt. The offer is good for one visit per qualifying guest, and a valid government-issued ID reflecting a qualifying name is required at the time of redemption.

What’s on the Firehouse Subs Steak & Cheese Melt?

The Steak & Cheese Melt is a new menu item built around USDA Choice prime rib that is flame-seared and topped with:

Melty provolone cheese

Brown sugar caramelized onions

Red and green bell peppers

Firehouse Subs’ signature top-cut roll

A medium Steak & Cheese Melt contains 42 grams of protein.

How Does the Firehouse Subs Free Sub Offer Benefit First Responders?

A portion of every purchase at Firehouse Subs supports the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which provides lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the country. The Foundation has awarded more than $107 million to local first responders across North America to date.

How to Find a Participating Firehouse Subs Near You

To locate a participating restaurant and redeem the free Steak & Cheese Melt offer on May 6, visit FirehouseSubs.com.

Source: Firehouse Subs

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