Firehouse Subs Grant Buys Lifesaving Equipment for MFRD

Customers rounding up purchases to the nearest dollar at Firehouse Subs are helping to provide life-saving equipment for Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD).

MFRD recently received $24,824 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and purchased a powered flat-bottom rescue boat and transport trailer.

The boat will be used for water rescues, flood evacuations, and deployments. It can also be connected to multiple boats from other agencies to create bridges, barges, and floating work platforms during inter-agency operations.

“The new boat will allow MFRD versatility when operating in flood conditions,” said MFRD Chief Mark Foulks. “It will also support MFRD’s mission to provide excellent response, water rescue, and emergency service.”

A new access trail was built next to MFRD Station 4 that will allow firefighters to launch the boat into the Stones River faster.

“Saving lives is what this donation will help us do,” Foulks said. “We thank Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for giving back to the community and putting first-responders first.”

The boat was 100-percent funded by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant. There was no cost to the City.

This is the third grant Firehouse Subs has awarded to MFRD in recent years.