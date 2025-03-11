Firehouse Subs® and Hot Ones Turn Up the Heat with Exclusive New Subs

March 10, 2025 – Firehouse Subs®, the firefighter-founded hot sub chain, is cranking up the heat with an exciting new partnership with Hot Ones™, the legendary hot wing celebrity interview series. This collab means guests nationwide can test their heat tolerance with two flavor-packed new subs: the Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder (HOT!) and the Zesty Garlic Hook & Ladder (mild heat).

Available now for a limited time only, the new subs deliver twists on Firehouse Subs’ most iconic sub, the Hook & Ladder®:

For those seeking some serious heat, the Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder features smoked turkey, honey ham, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, deli mustard, Firehouse Hero Sauce, and the one-of-a-kind Last Dab™ Dill Pickle * — a pickle plank marinated in Hot Ones’ Last Dab™ Reaper Edition hot sauce. This is Firehouse Subs’ spiciest menu offering to date and the first time the Last Dab™ Reaper Edition hot sauce has been used in a menu collaboration.

Looking for something more on the mild side? The Zesty Garlic Hook & Ladder packs smoked turkey, honey ham, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, garlic chips, and mayo, with a garlicky punch from Hot Ones' The Classic™ Garlic Fresno Hot Sauce.

Think you can handle the heat? Visit FirehouseSubs.com to find your nearest restaurant.

