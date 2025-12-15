Firefighters Rescue Person Trapped In Stormwater Drain In Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue crews responded to a rescue after a person became trapped inside a stormwater drain on Pennington Drive.

The person was about 70 feet inside the drain. Fire crews quickly located the individual and confirmed they were trapped.

Rescue crews entered the drain and reached the person within minutes. Additional crews were requested to help with the rescue.

Firefighters found a drain opening closer to the person and used it as the safest way to remove them. The person was secured and carefully pulled out using ropes. Air monitors were used during the rescue to make sure the air inside the drain was safe for both the patient and firefighters.

Once removed, the person was turned over to Rutherford County EMS and taken to a local hospital. The individual suffered minor injuries.

Fire officials said the response highlights Murfreesboro Fire Rescue’s all-hazards capability and readiness to handle a wide range of emergencies.

