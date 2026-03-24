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Home La Vergne Firefighters Rescue Injured Bird In La Vergne

Firefighters Rescue Injured Bird In La Vergne

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Photo: City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department

A call for help in a La Vergne neighborhood took an unusual turn as firefighters assisted not a person, but a bird in distress.

La Vergne Fire Rescue responded to reports of a bird stuck in a tree, where crews found the animal unable to free itself due to an apparent leg injury that kept it from flying. Truck 41 was able to safely retrieve the bird from the tree.

Firefighters then turned the bird over to the homeowner, who will coordinate with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to ensure it receives proper care.

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Officials noted that while the call was outside the typical scope of emergency response, helping the community can sometimes include lending a hand to local wildlife.

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