Firefighters Rescue Bedridden Resident From Murfreesboro House Fire

Crews with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a structure fire on Cardinal Drive, where quick action helped prevent a more serious outcome.

Firefighters arrived Friday afternoon to find smoke and flames coming from the eaves along the side of the home. During the response, a bedridden occupant was located inside and safely evacuated through a coordinated effort involving Murfreesboro Police and Rutherford County EMS.

The individual was transported to a hospital for evaluation. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, stopping it from spreading further throughout the home.

The Fire Marshal’s Office remains on scene working to determine the cause of the fire, while the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

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