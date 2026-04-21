Firefighters Rescue 11 Ducklings From Storm Drains In Murfreesboro

A group of firefighters in Murfreesboro spent hours rescuing ducklings trapped in storm drains after their mother was struck by a car.
The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department said Ladder 2 A-Shift responded along Joe B. Jackson Parkway, where 11 mallard ducklings were stuck inside a runoff system after their mother was struck by a vehicle.
Firefighters removed drain grates and worked for more than two hours to safely reach and retrieve each duckling. All 11 ducklings were safely recovered and placed with a nearby resident who cares for rescued ducks.
The department said the effort reflects its commitment to helping the community, including animals in need.
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