Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives are investigating an unattended death of a woman found by firefighters, unresponsive in a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot, Monday afternoon, Jan. 6.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Engine 5 crew members pulled into the parking lot of Kroger, 2243 Veterans Parkway, to buy groceries, and noticed a woman in a silver Jeep with the seat laid back. MFRD Captain Matt Young knocked on the window to check on the woman but got no response. He opened the door and discovered the woman was deceased and requested MPD officers and Rutherford County Emergency Services (RCEMS).

The victim, Brittney Rigsby, 28, was pronounced deceased by personnel with RCEMS. There were no obvious signs foul play.

The case is still under investigation. Detectives have requested an autopsy to determine the cause of death.