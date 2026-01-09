Firefighters Contain House Fire in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) was dispatched to a structure fire on August Circle this morning at approximately 8:24 a.m. The occupant had returned home from work and discovered smoke inside the residence.
MFRD crews responded quickly and extinguished a room-and-contents fire, preventing further damage to the home.
No injuries were reported. The residence sustained smoke and water damage.
The Fire Marshal’s Office (FMO) is on scene conducting a routine investigation.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!