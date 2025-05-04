Fire Up the Grill: Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Bold, Delicious BBQ Sauces

Grill season is officially here, and there’s no better time to stock your pantry with bold Southern flavor. Whether you’re planning a backyard BBQ, a family cookout, or you just want to bring extra heat to your weeknight meals, the handcrafted BBQ sauces from Southern City Flavors are ready to deliver.

Now through May 18, Southern City Flavors is offering a limited-time Buy 2, Get 1 Free deal on all BBQ sauces.

No discount code needed—just add your favorite sauces to your cart, and the offer will apply automatically at checkout.

What’s on the Grill?

This special offer includes our full lineup of Southern-crafted BBQ sauces, each made in small batches with signature blends of bold, smoky, and sweet ingredients. Choose from customer favorites like:

Tennessee Whiskey BBQ Sauce – Smooth and rich with a hint of oak-aged depth

Apple Moonshine BBQ Sauce – Sweet and tangy with real apple flavor

Bacon & Whiskey BBQ Sauce – A smoky, savory classic with a Southern twist

Maple Chipotle BBQ Sauce – Smoky heat with a sweet finish

Maple Espresso BBQ Sauce – Deep, unexpected richness perfect for ribs or steak



With flavors for every palate, it’s the perfect time to try something new—or grab a few trusted favorites to carry you through the season.

Gather ‘Round the Grill for Memorial Day!

Barbecue is more than a meal—it’s a moment: the sizzle of the grill, the smell of smoky sweetness, and the gathering of friends and family. We believe that great sauces elevate simple meals into memorable experiences, and this limited-time deal is designed to make it easier than ever to enjoy delicious BBQ.

Whether you’re gifting a set for Father’s Day, prepping for Memorial Day weekend, or just craving something bold, this is your chance to stock up.

Don’t Miss Out: Shop Southern City Flavors BBQ Sauces Now!

This Buy 2, Get 1 Free offer runs May 4 through May 18, while supplies last. Add any 3 BBQ sauces to your cart, and the lowest-priced item will be free—no code required.

Shop now, fire up the grill, and bring a taste of the South to your table.

