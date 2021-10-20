Rutherford County Fire Rescue’s (RCFR) Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal house fire at a mobile home located on the 1300 block of Murray Kittrell Road.

Multiple agencies including RCFR, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), La Vergne Fire Marshal, and La Vergne Police Department Crime Scene responded to the home Tuesday morning after a family member discovered remnants of a fire in the residence, flooding around the structure due to a water main break, and unfortunately, her deceased loved one.

RCFR and its assisting agencies are conducting an in-depth investigation.

More information will be released at the conclusion of the investigation.