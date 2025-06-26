Fire Leads to Hazardous Spill in La Vergne

A fire at a local business near the intersection of Stones River Road and Murfreesboro Road prompted a large emergency response Wednesday, ultimately resulting in a hazardous materials situation.

The La Vergne Fire Department, along with police officers and the Emergency Management Agency (EMA), responded swiftly to the scene. While the fire was successfully extinguished, a significant motor oil spill into the roadway and stormwater drain required additional hazmat containment and cleanup operations.

As a result, Stones River Road was temporarily closed while crews worked to clear and secure the area. Officers assisted with traffic control, and drivers were urged to avoid the intersection during the cleanup process.

By 2:24 p.m. Thursday, officials confirmed the roadway had reopened. Authorities expressed gratitude to all agencies involved and thanked the public for their patience and cooperation.

No injuries were reported, and environmental safety assessments are ongoing to ensure no long-term impacts.

