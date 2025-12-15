Fire Extinguished At Krystal in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue crews responded to a kitchen fire at the Krystal restaurant on South Church Street on Wednesday.

According to fire officials, Battalion Chief 1 arrived to find moderate smoke coming from the hood system vent and inside the building. Firefighters made entry and located a fryer fire in the kitchen, which was quickly put out.

Crews ventilated the building following the incident, and officials said there was no structural damage. No injuries were reported.

