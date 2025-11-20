Fire Crews Contain Blaze At Murfreesboro Laundry Mat

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue crews responded to a commercial fire Wednesday afternoon at Clean Threads Super Laundry, where smoke was reported coming from the roof and exterior of the building. Everyone inside was able to evacuate safely before firefighters arrived.

The incident began when a vent installation ignited nearby insulation, causing smoke to spread through parts of the structure. Crews located and extinguished the burning insulation and checked the area thoroughly to make sure no hot spots remained.

No injuries were reported, and the business closed for the rest of the day following the response.

