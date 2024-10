First responders from the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) arrived at the scene of a two-car accident on N. Thompson Lane around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash was the result of a rear-end collision. To secure the area and assist the trapped vehicles, MFRD used firetrucks to form a protective barrier around the wedged cars while they worked to manage the situation.

Further details on injuries or the condition of the drivers have not been released yet.

