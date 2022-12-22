Finding the Right Kitchen Style for Your Needs

1 Contemporary/Modern Kitchen Style

Contemporary or modern kitchens feature sleek, clutter-free spaces. The style is clean and brings together a modern, minimalist design, generally with some wood accents and flat-front cabinets.

This kitchen style is in high demand because it is in line with current trends. You’ll find eco-friendly materials, plenty of tech and storage that aids in the minimalist appearance. The great part about kitchens in this style is that they are great for everyday life or entertaining.

The style started in the 1970s but has evolved to meet modern demands. It works best in homes where the kitchen opens to other rooms in the home, such as the living room or dining area. Plus, homes with large windows that bring natural light into the kitchen tend to resonate well with a contemporary kitchen.

You’ll see the less-is-more approach throughout a modern kitchen. No element is there to just fill space. It has a clear and useful purpose.

When selecting cabinets for a contemporary kitchen, look for sleek, yet angular designs. You don’t want ornamentation on your cabinets though as the goal is to focus on function. Generally, the two styles of cabinets you’ll find in a contemporary kitchen are shaker and flat-front. These cabinets have simple lines.

Most shaker cabinets are made from oak, hickory or maple. You might also see flat-front cabinets listed as slab doors because they have no framing and are made from one piece of painted wood or wood veneer.

Although the goal is minimalism, you can contrast your cabinet color to that of your countertop, floor or backsplash to keep the kitchen looking interesting and attractive.

For the handles, many homeowners go with long brass because they fit a variety of color schemes. But if you want the handles to stand out a bit more, you might go with V-shaped pulls. Another option is to use flat or matte black hardware for a more dramatic effect.