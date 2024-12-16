Find Your Holiday Harmony on Prime Video

Whether you’re sipping cocoa by the fire, planning a movie night with your loved ones or getting ready for celebrations with friends and family, Prime Video is here to make your holidays extra cozy and entertaining.
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) – Available to buy
- A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) – Available with Apple TV+ subscription
- Little Drummer Boy (1968) – Included with Prime membership
- Frosty the Snowman (1969) – Included with Prime membership
- Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (1970) – Included with Prime membership
- The Godfather (1972) – Included with Prime membership
- A Christmas Story (1983) – Available with Max subscription
- Cobra (1986) – Available to rent or buy
- Die Hard (1988) – Included with Prime membership
- Home Alone (1990) – Available to rent or buy
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Ultimate Edition (1996) – Available to rent or buy
- Jingle All the Way (1996) – Included with Prime membership
- Jack Frost (1998) – Available to rent or buy
- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) – Available to rent or buy
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) – Available with Max subscription
- Boxing Day (2001) – Included with Prime membership
- It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002) – Included with Prime membership
- Bad Santa (2003) – Available with Paramount+ subscription
- Elf (2003) – Available with Max subscription
- Love Actually (2003) – Included with Prime membership
- Tokyo Godfathers (2003) – Included with Prime membership
- Christmas with the Kranks (2004) – Free with ads
- The Polar Express (2004) – Available with Max subscription
- The Chronicles Of Narnia (2005) – Included with Prime membership
- The Family Stone (2005) – Included with Prime membership
- Joyeux Noël (2005) – Available with Paramount+ subscription
- The Holiday (2006) – Included with Prime membership
- Last Holiday (2006) – Included with Prime membership
- This Is Christmas (2006) – Included with Prime membership
- Death Race (2008) – Available with Max subscription
- Christmas Lodge (2011) – Included with Prime membership
- Les Miserables (2012) – Available to rent or buy
- Max Lucado’s The Christmas Candle (2013) – Free with ads
- The Christmas Truce (2015) – Free with ads
- A December Bride (2016) – Available with Hallmark+ subscription
- Christmas Crime Story (2017) – Included with Prime membership
- Jingle Bell (2018) – Free with ads
- The Grinch (2018) – Available to rent or buy
- Last Christmas (2019) – Available with Max subscription
- Little Women (2019) – Available to rent or buy
- Snowbound for Christmas (2019) – Available with UP Faith & Family subscription
- 10 Hours for Christmas (2020) – Included with Prime membership
- Emma. (2020) – Free with ads
- My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020) – Free with ads
- Something From Tiffany’s (2022) – Amazon Original
- Violent Night (2022) – Available with STARZ subscription
- Your Christmas or Mine? (2022) – Amazon Original
- Your Christmas or Mine 2 (2022) – Amazon Original
- A Merry Scottish Christmas (2023) – Available with Hallmark+ subscription
- Candy Cane Lane (2023) – Amazon Original
- Dating Santa (2023) – Amazon Original
- Elf Me (2023) – Amazon Original
- EXmas (2023) – Free with ads
- Jack in Time for Christmas (2024) – Amazon Original
- Mean Girls (2024) – Included with Prime membership
- Red One (2024) – Amazon Original
