Find Unique Treasures at the Fairly Odd Finds Market at Hop Springs

The Fairly Odd Finds Artist Market will be at Hop Springs Beer Park (6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37127) on May 10th, 2025 from 10-6 pm.

The market will feature:

-Craft Vendors

-Food Vendors

-Art Installations

-Live Painters

-Workshops

-A full bar inside

& MORE!

This will be a themed event so be prepared for fairy style, odd nature, and one-of-a-kind artwork!

