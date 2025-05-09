Find Unique Treasures at the Fairly Odd Finds Market at Hop Springs

By
Jennifer Haley
-
0
3
fairly odd finds market

The Fairly Odd Finds Artist Market will be at Hop Springs Beer Park (6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37127) on May 10th, 2025 from 10-6 pm.

The market will feature:
-Craft Vendors
-Food Vendors
-Art Installations
-Live Painters
-Workshops
-A full bar inside
& MORE!

This will be a themed event so be prepared for fairy style, odd nature, and one-of-a-kind artwork!

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Fairly Odd Finds Artist Market visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

