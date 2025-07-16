Find These Deals for National Hot Dog Day 2025

Wednesday, July 16th, is National Hot Dog Day. In celebration of the day, we found some deals and giveaways.

Local hot dog spot, Daddy Dog’s, is celebrating ten years with a giveaway. They are offering a chance to win free hot dogs for a year. Visit all five locations and receive a stamp at each with a purchase. Wednesday, July 16th, is National Hot Dog Day. Find more information here.

Sourdoughs of Somerset will hold a pop-up at 105 West Park Drive, Brentwood. In addition to offering of bread and pastries, they will offer free hot dogs on the grill to the first 400 people. Find more information here.

The Spot, located at 3011 Langford Drive, Spring Hill, will offer a complimentary hot dog. Find more information here.

7-Eleven- 7Rewards program members can get Big Bite hot dogs for $2 and a $5 Meal Deal with one Big Bite, a bag of 7-Select Chips and a large Big Gulp. Find more information – 7-eleven.com

Circle K: App users can get two roller grill hot dogs for $1 at participating stores. Find more information circlek.com.

Shake Shack: The New York-based chain’s new “Dog Days” lineup features five new dogs, including an Angus Beef Chili Dog; an Angus Beef Chili Cheese Dog; a High Heat Dog with a special pepper blend; a Fried Pickle Dog; and a Crispy Onion Cheese Dog. Prices range from $3.99 to $6.99 individually, but customers can get two dogs for $8 through Aug. 11. Use the code DOGDAYS. See the chain’s website for full details- shakeshack.com.

