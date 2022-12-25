FinanceBuzz Ranks the 10 Most Annoying Christmas Songs

What is your least favorite Christmas song? FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the least popular Christmas songs and surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs.
The number one most annoying song (according to survey respondents) might surprise you. It’s Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” followed by “The Chipmunk Song, Christmas Don’t Be Late.” It climbed to first on the Billboard Hot 100 during each of the past three Christmas seasons.
Despite its massive overall popularity, it seems people feel the song is overplayed during the holidays.
See FinanceBuzz’s top ten most annoying songs list below.
- All I Want for Christmas is You- Mariah Carey
- The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)- Alvin and the Chipmunks
- Feliz Navidad- José Feliciano
- A Holly Jolly Christmas- Burt Ives
- Baby It’s Cold Outside
- Deck the Halls
- Happy Xmas(War is Over) – John Lennon
- White Christmas
- Wonderful Christmastime- Paul McCartney
- Do You Hear What I Hear?