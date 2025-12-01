Finalists for the 2025 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards announced

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 6. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category were announced by Taylor Zarzour and Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy at 6:30pm CT/7:30pm ET. The three finalists for each award that were announced today will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2025 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”
This is the 41st year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Tennessee Titans website.
2025 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Cole Brown, McKenzie High School
Jaiden Bunch, Coalfield High School
DaYon Cooper, South Pittsburg High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Zach Groves, East Robertson High School
Andrew Johnson, Fairley High School
Jaydon Peete, Milan High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Thomas Heffner, Melrose High School
Quincy Mitchell, Forrest High School
Graham Simpson, Westview High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Caden Baugh, Greeneville High School
Bronzden Chaffin, Upperman High School
Thomas Manu, Alcoa High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Kaden Long, Knoxville Central High School
Cooper Newman, Sevier County High School
Tay Starks, Munford High School
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Andre Adams, Antioch High School
Kelvin Perkins, Southwind High School
Craig Tutt, Oakland High School
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School
Nix Fullen, Tipton-Rosemark Academy
Terry Ward, Nashville Christian School
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
David Green, Jr., Boyd Buchanan High School
Kaedyn Marable, Battle Ground Academy
Shavar Young, Webb School of Knoxville
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Briggs Cherry, Baylor School
David Gabriel Georges, Baylor School
Tyreek King, Knoxville Catholic High School
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Tommy Bauchiero, Brentwood Academy
Owen Maddox, Notre Dame High School
Mikel Van Pelt, Gibbs High School
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!