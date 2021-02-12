The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented next month to the top girls and boys in five classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association prior to the championship game awards presentation for each class, respectively.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the finalists based on performance during the 2020-2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

This is the 37th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.

Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists

Jordaynia Ivie, Lakeway Christian

Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian

Maggie Vick, Lakeway Christian

Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth

Carmyn Harrison, Hutchison

Jaila Lee, Brentwood Academy

Class A Miss Basketball Finalists

Madison Hart, Gibson County

Kassie Monday, Clarkrange

Karly Weathers, Loretto

Class AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Jalynn Gregory, Macon County

Jada Harrison, Westview

Reagan Hurst, Upperman

Class AAA Miss Basketball Finalists

Denae Fritz, Maryville

Acacia Hayes, Riverdale

Tessa Miller, Stone Memorial

Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Alex Anderson, Tipton-Rosemark

Kameron Jones, ECS

Braeden Moore, CPA

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

B. J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic

Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers

Trent McNair, Brentwood Academy

Class A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Trey Johnson, Cosby

Walter Peggs, Madison Academic

Grant Strong, Clay County

Class AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Jakobi Gillespie, Greeneville

Trey Morrow, Scott

Toris Woods, Bolivar Central

Class AAA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Mason Miller, Houston

Matthew Schneider, Siegel

Grant Slatten, White County