Blackman High School Wrestling Facebook

rom: Jeff Price and Al Morris

Results from: 2/7/22

THIS IS THE FINAL POLL OF THE SEASON. 

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength.   Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.

CLASS A STATE POLL:

RANK

SCHOOL

POWER

RANKING

LAST WEEK

1

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN

100

2

2

GREENEVILLE

88

1

3

PIGEON FORGE

82

7

4

FAIRVIEW

70

3

5

GIBBS

58

6

6

TULLAHOMA

48

5

7

PAGE

44

4

8

MUNFORD

27

10

9

HIXSON

15

9

10

DAVID CROCKETT

11

10

Others receiving votes: KNOX. HALLS, SYCAMORE

CLASS AA/DII STATE POLL:

RANK

SCHOOL

POWER

RANKING

LAST WEEK

1

CLEVELAND

116

1

2

BAYLOR

114

2

3

FATHER RYAN

98

3

4

BRADLEY CENTRAL

87

5

5

WILSON CENTRAL

82

4

6

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS

62

6

7

MBA

59

7

8

SUMMIT

53

8

9

BLACKMAN

34

9

10

NOLENSVILLE

25

11

11

LAKEWAY

19

12

12

DOBYNS-BENNETT

16

NR

Others receiving votes: CLARKSVILLE, FRANKLIN, MARYVILLE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here