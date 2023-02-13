Final Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll of 2023

From: Jeff Price
Results from 6 February 2023

THIS IS THE FINAL POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength.  Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 CLEVELAND 120 2
2 BRADLEY CENTRAL 104 3
3 FATHER RYAN 101 5
4 BAYLOR 89 1
5 DOBYNS-BENNETT 81 8
6 WILSON CENTRAL 71 4
7 MBA 57 6
8 SUMMIT 56 7
9 BRENTWOOD 36 9
10 BLACKMAN 20 11
11 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 18 10
12 HALLS 14 NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BOYD BUCHANAN, LAKEWAY, MARYVILLE, NOLENSVILLE, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN

