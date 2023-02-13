Final Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll of 2023

From: Jeff Price

Results from 6 February 2023

THIS IS THE FINAL POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 CLEVELAND 120 2 2 BRADLEY CENTRAL 104 3 3 FATHER RYAN 101 5 4 BAYLOR 89 1 5 DOBYNS-BENNETT 81 8 6 WILSON CENTRAL 71 4 7 MBA 57 6 8 SUMMIT 56 7 9 BRENTWOOD 36 9 10 BLACKMAN 20 11 11 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 18 10 12 HALLS 14 NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BOYD BUCHANAN, LAKEWAY, MARYVILLE, NOLENSVILLE, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN