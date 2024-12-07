Final Scores for Tennessee High School Football Championships

The BlueCross Bowl Tennessee High School Football Championships take place this week and we’ve got the scores below.
The scores below is from TSSAA. The Blue Cross Bowl is hosted by the City of Chattanooga at Finley Stadium. All Times Eastern.
We will post the final scores as games are played throughout the week.
Division II-AA Championship
December 5, 2024
BGA 26 vs. CPA 38
Division II-A Championship
December 5, 2024
Nashville Christian 49 vs. Columbia Academy 21
Division II-AAA Championship
Baylor 21 vs. McCallie 27
Class 3A Championship
Alcoa 40 vs. Westview 21
Class 1A Championship
South Pittsburg 14 vs. MASE 36
Class 5A Championship
Sevier Co. 27 vs. Page 20
Upcoming Games:
Sat. 11:00 AM Class 4A Championship
Macon Co. vs. Melrose
Sat. 3:00 PM Class 2A Championship
Marion Co. vs. Milan
Sat. 7:00 PM Class 6A Championship
Oakland vs. Houston
