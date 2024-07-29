Final FAFSA Countdown Is On Before August 1

The final FAFSA countdown is on! There are only a couple days left for students in the Class of 2024 to finish their FAFSA before the August 1 deadline to qualify for Tennessee Promise.

Tennessee’s Higher Education Commission (THEC) is partnering with dozens of education and community partners across the state to promote FAFSA Frenzy during July, and to strongly encourage and support students and families in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) – the first step to thousands of dollars in college grants and scholarships.

To help sound the alert, Governor Bill Lee has officially proclaimed July as “FAFSA Frenzy Month” in Tennessee.

In addition to the Governor’s proclamation, key landmarks across the state will be glowing green during the final 10 day countdown as another reminder for students and parents to finish the FAFSA.

The growing list of landmarks include:

Big River Crossing Bridge – Memphis

Paris Eiffel Tower – Paris

F&M Bank Arena, RJ Corman Bridge, Montgomery County Courthouse – Clarksville

Bicentennial Mall Amphitheater – Nashville

Tennessee State Capitol Cupola – Nashville

Adventure Science Center – Nashville

Bristol Motor Speedway Marquee – Bristol

In his proclamation, Governor Lee said in part:

“Whereas, Tennessee is deeply committed to supporting the aspirations of all residents and preparing the state’s future workforce; and

“Whereas, there is abundant federal and state financial assistance available to both students and adult learners who want to earn a college degree or workforce credential beyond high school; and

“Whereas, completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is a critical step in applying for Tennessee Promise as well as many other college grants and scholarships…

Now, Therefore, I, Bill Lee, Governor of the State of Tennessee, do hereby proclaim July 2024, as FAFSA Frenzy Month in Tennessee and encourage all citizens to join me in this worthy observance.”

Although Tennessee students and families already lead the nation in the percentage of high school seniors who have completed this year’s FAFSA, the latest national report shows that just 59.1% of the state’s Class of 2024 high school graduates have completed the FAFSA so far this year – down approximately 10 percent year-over-year since this same time last year.

Students and families can quickly get step-by-step help with the FAFSA application and ask questions at CollegeforTN.org/FAFSA.

Plus, many community colleges and partner organizations across the state are hosting special in-person FAFSA clinics and other help sessions that offer direct one-on-one support. A comprehensive calendar of FAFSA support events across the state can be found at CollegeforTN.org/Events/

For more complete information and support on FAFSA, please visit CollegeforTN.org/FAFSA.

